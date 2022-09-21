LGC News logo

Police Looking For Hit And Run Jeep Driver: Updated

  • 10:22 am

 

Hit and Run accident - Kyrenia-Guzelyurt main road

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 

The police are looking for a jeep driver who was involved in a hit and run accident on the Kyrenia-Guzelyurt main road on Tuesday evening, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police, the driver of the jeep, vehicle registration SP 344, was speeding when his vehicle hit an oncoming car. The jeep driver then fled the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile the driver of the oncoming car, Gülen Rüstemoğlu (53), who was injured in the accident was taken to hospital.

Update: Yeniduzen reports that the driver of the jeep Soner Güreşçioğlu (50) who lives in Güzelyurt, has been arrested.

Yeniduzen

