Tuesday, 17 January 2023

There will be an increase in police patrols to monitor and fine illegal parking in Kyrenia, the mayor has warned, Yeniduzen reports,

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul said that the aim was not to make money out of distributing parking tickets but to ease the traffic flow, which is why parking restrictions were put in place.

He said that monitoring for illegal parking would be in operation 24/7 until the problem is eased.

Mayor Şenkul stated that the parking bans in the city were not respected and therefore order could not be maintained in the streets, and that as of today, the traffic police had decided to increase their inspections in the city.

Şenkul made the following statement on his personal social media account: “Our aim is not to generate income from traffic fines, but to provide order that will make everyone living in our city happy. We warn because we don’t want to penalise. We’re increasing inspections because we want order“.

Yeniduzen