Sunday 2 July 2023

The police announced that a total of 38 traffic accidents occurred during the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday (Kurban Bayram), one of which resulted in a fatality, Yeniduzen reports.

In addition, there were 19 injuries and 24 instances of damage, the police report.

The police stated that it had increased safety measures during the holiday and traffic inspections had continued without interruption.

During the four-day holiday period, 4,444 vehicles were inspected, following which, 608 drivers were cited for traffic offences, seven drivers were arrested and 93 vehicles were deemed unsafe and banned from road use.

Yeniduzen