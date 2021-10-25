In the last week, 55 traffic accidents occurred in North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Police weekly traffic report, 17 accidents were caused by speeding, 11 were due to careless driving, 8 by failing to stop at an intersection, 9 were tailgating and 10 were due to other factors.

One person died, 13 were injured and there were 41 instances of vehicle/property damage totaling 968,500 TL.

The distribution of traffic accidents by district is: Nicosia – 21, Famagusta – 8, Kyrenia – 17, Guzelyurt – 4, Iskele – 5.

Police monitored traffic between 18-24 October and checked 9,117 vehicles. They took action against 800 motorists for various traffic violations as follows:

Speeding – 259, driving while using a mobile phone – 125, reckless driving – 18, driving without a licence – 93, failing to obey traffic signals and signs – 45, driving without wearing a seatbelt – 44, driving uninspected vehicles – 38, driving without insurance – 30, driving under the influence of alcohol – 23, driving without an ‘A’ road permit – 8, riding a motorcycle without a helmet – 4, driving a taxi without using a meter – 2, plus 94 other traffic offences.

Kibris Postasi