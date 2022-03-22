Tuesday, 22 March 2022. There were 56 traffic accidents resulting in 14 people being injured between 14-20 March, according to a police report, Kibris Postasi writes.

Between those dates, 17 of the 56 accidents were caused by speeding, 12 were reckless driving, 9 by failing to stop at an intersection, 11 by driving too close to the vehicle in front and 7 by other factors.

The distribution of the accidents is as follows: Nicosia – 22, Kyrenia – 18, Famagusta – 9 , Güzelyurt – 4 and Iskele 3.

During the same time period, the police checked 6,884 drivers with legal action being taken against 986 drivers.

The most common traffic violation was speeding – 256, dangerous driving – 5, reckless driving – 28, driving without a licence – 13, drink-driving – 22, driving while using a mobile phone – 129, driving without using a seatbelt – 57, failing to obey traffic signs and signals – 118, failing to stop at red traffic light – 3, driving without insurance – 52 driving without permission – 11, riding a motorcycle without a helmet – 2 and 158 other traffic offences were recorded.

