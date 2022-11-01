Monday, 31 October 2022

According to a police statement, there were 62 traffic accidents in North Cyprus last week; two people died and 19 were injured in the accidents, Kibris Postasi reported.

Damages amounted to a total of 2.553 million Turkish Lira caused by accidents in the period between 24-30 October, the statement said.

The distribution of accidents in that week are as follows: Nicosia – 22, Famagusta – 16, Kyrenia – 20, Güzelyurt – 2 and İskele – 2.

Traffic monitoring in the same time frame recorded 1,356 traffic offences; the most prevalent offences were speeding and driving without a licence.

Last week, 235 motorists were booked for speeding, 12 for dangerous driving, 21 for careless driving, 220 for driving without a licence, five for other licence offences, 26 were driving over the alcohol limit, 138 wore no seat belts, 66 had no vehicle inspection certificates, 50 had no insurance, and 4 motorcyclists were driving without a helmet.

