Friday, 17 November 2023

Narcotics Police seized a haul of cannabis in an operation called ‘Rainbow-2’, Yeniduzen reports.

The raid was carried out in Famagusta on Thursday; approximately 420 gram of cannabis in small packages were seized as was a precision scale and a total of 9,850 TL and 10 Euros in cash. The cash was believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

Two people were arrested in connection with the drugs seizure.

Yeniduzen