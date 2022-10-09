Sunday, 9 October 2022

Three people were arrested during a police operation in Kyrenia on Saturday, Yeniduzen reports.

During the operation, five counterfeit $50 banknotes were seized.

The police have warned the public and all financial institutions to be on the lookout for more of these fake banknotes.

The notes seized had the following serial numbers: MB35429070A, MB59129658A, KB83035452L, KB83035440L and KB37835824L.

Anyone who suspects they may have been passed a fake $50 banknote is asked to report it to their nearest police station.

Yeniduzen