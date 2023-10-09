Monday, 9 October 2023

Preliminary work has been carried out to install more cameras (MOBESE) at main intersections for security purposes, Yeniduzen reports.

Deputy Director of Police Communications and Information Technology, Ahmet Kahvecisoy told TAK news agency that the monitoring system played a vital role in clarifying many judicial and traffic issues.

Work on a public security system began in 2017, he said. Since that time, 600 cameras have been installed and are monitored daily. There are 34 areas in Nicosia and 29 locations in Kyrenia, mostly in busy locations and at traffic intersections, where cameras are monitored from a central location, Kahvecisoy stated.

Images in the system are monitored 24/7 in shifts at the Monitoring Centre at the Police headquarters by civil service officers employed for this purpose, he said.

All this is carried out in accordance with the relevant prohibitions and regulations, he stated. Kahvecisoy also said that the records are stored according to the principles specified by the laws and regulations, and are automatically deleted by the system when the time comes.

Kahvecisoy said that it has become easier to track and catch criminals, to analyse the way traffic accidents occur, and the detection of serious accidents due to red light violations. There has been a considerable decrease in red light violations, he noted. Meanwhile, daily routine traffic controls are carried out with the monitoring system, especially on the main arteries.

Kahvecisoy said that there is a need to expand some points in the districts where the camera system is established, and that their projects have been prepared, and that work is also being carried out for Famagusta, Iskele and Lefke districts.

Yeniduzen