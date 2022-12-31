Saturday, 31 December 2022

Legal action was taken against 241 drivers, including 13 drivers who were banned from driving vehicles unfit for the road, following nation-wide traffic inspections, Yeniduzen reports.

Police traffic teams inspected a total of 1,212 vehicle drivers, 149 of whom were driving over the speed limit, eight drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 241 vehicle drivers, including driving under licence and one driving without a driving licence, were reported for various crimes and legal action was initiated against them. Meanwhile, 13 vehicles were found to be unfit for the road.

Yeniduzen