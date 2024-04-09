The police have warned drivers to take special care when driving along the Geçitköy stretch of the Karşıyaka – Çamlıbel main road, Kibris Postasi reports.
While heavy rainfall continues, mud and gravel is being swept onto the road as streams flood.
Additionally, the Lapta – Alsancak main road was closed to traffic flow due to a large puddle in the direction of Kyrenia in the Alsancak area.
Transportation is provided in a controlled manner from the Mare Monte junction.
Police warned drivers who use these routes to take care.