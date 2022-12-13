Tuesday, 13 December 2022

The President of the Nationalist Democracy Party (MDP), Buray Büsküvutçü, was found guilty of disturbing the peace and verbally abusing fashion designer Barbaros Şansal in a restaurant in Nicosia, Yeniduzen reports.

His outburst was filmed and posted on social media.

Büsküvütçü was found guilty in a civil suit brought by Şansal and ordered to pay a 4,5000 TL fine.

Turkish fashion designer Barbaros Şansal made his home in the TRNC after verbally criticising the state of Turkish society. He virulently criticised Turkey on social media while resident in the TRNC. Following which, he was deported to Turkey where he was arrested and spent three months in detention charged with ‘inciting the public to hatred or hostility’ under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code’. Sansal denies these charges and could still face between 1-3 years in prison for insulting the Turkish nation.

Meanwhile, Buray Büsküvutçü (MDP) is no stranger to notoriety. According to Turkish daily Cumhuriyet, last year, he was arrested on the grounds that he had one of his employees sign a debt note and threatened her with violence.

The newspaper goes on to report that in 2014, he demanded money from the operators of two nightclubs in Nicosia, was found guilty of the lawsuits brought against him and fined 7,000 TL.

Yeniduzen, Cumhuriyet