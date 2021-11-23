A 13-year-old girl who was injured while playing on a swing, was transferred to Makarios Children’s Hospital in south Cyprus on Monday afternoon, Yeniduzen reported.

Nisa Haci, who is the daughter of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Emre Haci was placed in intensive care at the Nicosia State Hospital after the accident until yesterday afternoon. She was then transferred to the south at the request of her family.

Nicosia State Hospital Chief Physician Dr. Adil Özyılkan told Yeniduzensaid that Nisa was anaesthetised in the intensive care unit of the state hospital for a while, but as of noon on Monday, she was transferred to a hospital in the south at the request of her family.

According to Cyprus Mail, Nisa Haci had gone into cardiac arrest.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail