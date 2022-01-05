There will be no service at the polyclinic at Dr Akçiçek State Hospital in Kyrenia following calls for dialogue with the government, Yeniduzen reported.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Physicians’ Union (Tıp-İş) Mustafa Taşçıoğlu, announced that the union had decided to expand the scope of its protest because of the “negative attitude of the Minister of Health, speech and attitudes that block the way of dialogue“.

Taşçıoğlu said, “The calls for dialogue and cooperation made by our union to solve the problems that are urgent in healthcare have not been answered yet,” and stated that the polyclinic service will be stopped at Kyrenia State Hospital from today.

Yeniduzen