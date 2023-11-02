Thursday, 2 November 2023

A report by compiled by experts from Karadeniz Technical University and Eastern Mediterranean University regarding the Isias Hotel in Adıyaman, which collapsed in the earthquakes with their epicentre in Kahramanmaraş, revealed that the illegal addition of the an extra floor contributed to the collapse of the hotel, Yeniduzen reports.

The collapsed hotel claimed 65 people, including 35 Turkish Cypriots, 24 of whom were school pupils from Famagusta.

The report said that the builders who added the extra floor in 2016, had benefited from a “construction amnesty”, which came into effect in 2018.

It was also stated that there is no foundation analysis report for the building, the quality of concrete was significantly low, and that gravel and sand from a riverbed were used in the construction. In addition, the report stressed that one floor of the hotel was “illegal,” saying, “It is understood from the information and documents in the file that an unlicensed floor was added to the structure in 2016 and the total number of floors increased from nine to ten“.

Additionally, building ties and load bearing systems were not up to standard.

The report also emphasised that the building was not constructed according to the project, stating, “The architectural project information does not match the permit information. When the architectural and static project of the building is examined in the file, it is determined that the building has a total of 13 floors, including a basement, a ground floor, and 11 normal floors. In this respect, project information does not match permit information. It is concluded that the projects were prepared as a total of 13 floors, but the permit was given as 9 floors“.

The report also mentioned the responsibilities for the collapse of the building, stating that the owner of the building, Ahmet Bozkurt, the static project manager, Erdem Yıldız, and the person responsible for project controls in the construction permits and control unit of Adıyaman Municipality at the time were found to be “mainly at fault”.

Yeniduzen