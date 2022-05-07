Saturday, 7 May 2022

The amounts of illegal drugs being smuggled through Ercan Airport have increased in recent years, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to security experts smugglers are bringing in larger quantities of drugs because they feel confident about poor security arrangements at the airport, Kibris Postasi writes.

The Narcotics and Smuggling Prevention Directorate of the Police General Directorate has been intercepting large amounts of drugs in operations in various sting operations they have launched for some time now.

It is still not known how many of these larger drug hauls have been intercepted and how many have passed through Ercan Airport security.

The amount of drugs being carried in suitcases and brought into the country via Ercan has increased with two separate hauls of 4 and 5 kilos each detected in August, 2021. In March 2022, 5 kilos were seized and in April, two separate hauls were seized weighing 3 and 11 kilos respectively.

The newspaper goes on to say that it is a well-known fact that passengers flying from Ercan to England are often disembarked in Turkey and forced to go through airport security again because of poor security arrangements at Ercan.

Kibris Postasi