Tuesday, 10 January 2023

The Nicosia Ring Road is an essential road for the country, “It is a road that creates an alternative for transportation”, head of Traffic Accidents Prevention Association (TKÖD), Dr. Mehmet Zeki Avcı said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking as a guest on ‘Morning News’, Avcı said that since the state had expropriated the project prior to completion of the construction of the ring road, the company left and the project infrastructure was not finished.

He said that the had state shamed itself regarding the Nicosia Ring Road. “This road was financed by Turkey. While Turkey gave us such a beautiful opportunity, we could not even get that gift“, Avcı said.

Recalling that the ring road does not even have an electrical infrastructure, Avcı said, “When there are deficiencies, it means that the construction of the road is not finished“.

He emphasised that roundabouts and road junctions should be lit. “More precautions must be taken in order to prevent accidents“, he said.

Avcı said that citizen were left to die because of state ineptitude.

Highways Department

Avcı pointed to the lack of personnel in the Highways Department. “The lack of personnel in the Highways Department is unacceptable. There is a lack of state planning“, he said.

Avcı said that if the Nicosia Northern Ring Road is not completed as far as Alayköy, drivers will continue to suffer the motoring misery caused by heavy traffic at Gönyeli Çemberi.

Kibris Postasi