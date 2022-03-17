Thursday, 17 March, 2022.

Turkish Cypriot tailor Ahmet Yusuf, once crowned UK Tailor of the Year, has died at the age of 85 in Birmingham. Yusuf was known for making a suit for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Yeniduzen reported.

Mr Yusuf, originated from the Nicosia village of Meriç. He worked for many years as a tailor in Birmingham, once fashioning a pure wool, blue pinstripe suit for Muhammad Ali, when the boxer visited the UK to open the Muhammad Ali Centre in 1983.

His career highlights include being crowned UK Tailor of the Year in 1976.

Yusuf only retired two years ago in February 2020, having worked as a tailor for 62 years.

Ahmet Yusuf immigrated from Cyprus in 1954. He set up shop in Chad Square, Birmingham, which became a place popular with his friends for socialising.

His funeral was held on Wednesday.

Yeniduzen