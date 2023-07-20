Thursday, 20 July 2023

The Iskele region is suffering from water shortages as population density increases and more tourists visit the area in summer, Yeniduzen reports.

Rapidly introduced building programmes without the proper infrastructure in place is part of the problem as previously reported.

The Mayor of Iskele Hasan Sadıkoğlu, told Yeniduzen that water supply demands also increase at the weekends.

He said that the water supply problem will continue for a while in the Merkes and Long Beach regions which have become more densely populated, although he has requested more water supplies.

Sadıkoğlu said that 1,700 tons of water had been supplied but “even though the Water Works Department has increased the water [supply] for a month, it is not enough”, he said.

The mayor added that there were similar problems in the surrounding villages of Kilitkaya, Tuzluca and Kaplıca villages. He said that the necessary initiatives have been made and the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.

Yeniduzen