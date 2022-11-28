Monday, 28 November 2022

The public has become more angry and aggressive since the pandemic, Yeniduzen reports.

Vice-President of the Cyprus Turkish Psychologists Association, Eşmen Tatlıcalı, in an interview with Yeniduzen, states that the constant reshaping of politics, the weakened economy have left people feeling hopeless.

Since the pandemic, corruption has increased, prostitution, now visible on the streets, has increased, more women and children are suffering violence and there are more abandoned children, she said.

Tatlıcalı also stated that the culture has undergone an incredible change and said, “Drugs, violence and prostitution have increased a lot. Gangs and the use of weapons have flourished. We have become a place where prostitution is conducted in the middle of the street,” she said.

Immigration

Noting the increase in bullying among children in schools, Tatlıcalı said, “This situation has a lot to do with immigration. We have children who go from primary school to secondary school without knowing Turkish”, she said.

General social and moral values have deteriorated and selfishness is on the rise in society, she said. The concept of ‘me’ comes to the fore instead of ‘us’, Tatlıcalı said, “We don’t trust the system, each other, or anything“.

Yeniduzen