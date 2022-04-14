Thursday, 14 April 2022

Kıb-Tek has cut its electricity supply to the Assembly on the grounds that bills had not been paid, Yeniduzen reported.

Since then, the Presidency issued a statement denying that a debt was owed to Kib-Tek. It said, “We were left without electricity without a just and legitimate reason“.

It was also stated that there were disruptions to the work of the Assembly due to the power cut.

The statement issued by the Presidency is as follows:

“There was a need for this statement to be made after the electrical power to the Assembly of the Republic was cut off. The Assembly of the Republic does not have electricity debt today as it did yesterday. Our institution pays its electricity debts on time and in full. Therefore, the Assembly of the Republic was left without electricity without a just and legitimate reason.

“It has been sadly observed that inaccurate allegations against our institution were circulated among the public, as well as the disruptions in the work of the Assembly of the Republic. By emphasising once again that our institution has no debt, we leave these developments to the discretion of our people”.

Yeniduzen