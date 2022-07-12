Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Electricity authority Kib-Tek has published a correction on its social media account reading power cut warnings saying “an update has been published as a result of misinformation“, Yeniduzen reported.

The correction reads as follows: “This evening, news that there will be power cuts has been published on social media and by some press organs, which were because of misinformation.

“We would like to state that we have sufficient fuel stock at our power plants and that there are no interruptions other than possible regional failures”.

Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority General Directorate

Yeniduzen