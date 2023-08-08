Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The new terminal building at Ercan Airport is still beset by problems with electricity supply, Kibris Postasi reports.

The new terminal, which was opened on 20 July by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, still has power cuts.

According to the newspaper, a prolonged power cut took place in the evening while the operating company T&T was testing its generators.

During this time, much of the technical equipment at the airport could not function and passengers were delayed.

Kibris Postasi