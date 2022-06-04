Saturday, 4 June 2022

The reason for the latest spate of power cuts was due to the fact that Kib-Tek was in debt to private energy company AKSA, recently elected Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Corporation (Kib-Tek), Hasan Amca stated, Yeniduzen.

Amca told the newspaper that “Only one of the eight generators at AKSA is working“, adding that he hoped that they would be able to begin repaying their debt to AKSA on Monday.

The new Kib-Tek chairman of the board said that eight out of 10 of Kib-Tek’s generators were functioning, while one was out of order and the other shut down for maintenance and would come on-stream from tomorrow.

Yeniduzen