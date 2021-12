There will be power cuts to some parts of Alsancak and Tatlısu today between 10.00 and 14.00, Kib-Tek has announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

While project work is carried out there will be a power cut in and around Tatlısu Kulaksız Homes.

In Alsancak, there will be a power cut for 3 and a half hours in Turunçgil Street and football field area between 0.930 and 13.00.

