Wednesday, 23 March, 2022.

The general manager of state-run electricity authority Kib-Tek Gürcan Erdoğan, was interviewed on Kibris Postasi TV.

In order to explain the frequent occurrence of power cuts, he said that Kib-Tek’s current production capacity had fallen to 290 MW leading to a shortfall of 70 MW. Erdoğan said that the problem of capacity was because some generators were undergoing maintenance and some were malfunctioning.

He added that there was no guarantee regarding top-up supplies from South Cyprus. “Sometimes it’s 50 MW and sometimes 60 MW, but there is no guarantee”.

Power Cuts Likely to Continue

Kib-Tek’s general manager said that the programme of power cuts would be announced by region and time. “It seems that the blackouts will continue“, Erdoğan said.

Electricity Costs

Regarding the possibility of further increases in the cost of electricity, Erdoğan said the following:

“The last price adjustment was made when fuel was 580 Dollars per ton. At that time, the dollar exchange rate was 13.5 TL. At this point, the fuel has exceeded 785 dollars and the dollar has exceeded 14 TL. It will be reviewed later this month. Fuel prices are currently on a downward trend. If it falls, there is no need for additional regulation”.

Kibris Postasi