Monday, 3 April 2023

A power outage across the country began at 10.50 am today, Kibris Postasi reports.

Secretary-General of the electrical workers’ union El-Sen Ahmet Tugcu, stated that four generators at Teknecik failed because they had not been maintained in a timely fashion.

However, Kib-Tek Chairman of the Board Hüseyin Pasha blamed the union’s indefinite strike for the power cuts.

