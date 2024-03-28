A ‘Fire Ready Team’ consisting of 125 people is being established by the Forest Department ahead of the anticipated seasonal outbreaks of fires, BRTK reports.

The team will be operational for following eight months, the report says.

According to the decision of the Council of Ministers published in the Official Gazette, the team, which will have seasonal worker status, will work between April 1 and November 30, 2024.

Team members will be paid from the “Wages of Part-Time Workers” item under the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Forestry Department.

BRTK