The cost of all prescription drugs increased by 36.77 percent as of 15 December, Yeniduzen reported.

Secretary-General of the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association Dicle Tekiner told Yeniduzen that most pharmaceuticals are imported from Turkey, hence when the cost of prescription drugs increased by 36.77 percent in Turkey, the next day prices increased in North Cyprus.

She also stated that one in four prescription drugs are not available in the TRNC and the situation is not likely to improve any time soon.

Tekiner attributed the shortage to the fact that Turkey was setting its own rates for the euro, currently at half the market value which it pays to manufacturers. Manufacturers purchase raw materials in euros and are making a loss. Consequently, manufacturers have ceased production until next year.

