The Presidential Press and Public Relations Office has issued a statement responding to criticism of the cost of building a new presidential and parliamentary complex, BRT reported.

There has been criticsm about the government’s spending priorities when the public is still suffering from the financial impact of the pandemic and the severely weakened Turkish Lira. The run on the lira has led to price rises and reduced spending power of the average Turkish Cypriot.

The statement read as follows: “Some radical circles have been included in the public opinion regarding the projects that will include the 350-acre public National Park, one of the Ankara-based projects in the TRNC-TC Economic and Financial Cooperation Protocol, and the new TRNC Presidency and Republic Assembly building, which is now inadequate due to its physical conditions.”

The statement went on to accuse detractors of the project of having “ulterior motives.”

“We are sad to witness that these days, when we are on the eve of the general elections, an attempt is made to turn it into election propaganda,” it said.

“The opposition focuses on the project, which will include a conference hall, library, facilities that allow research and development, and the new TRNC Presidency and Republic Assembly building, which will be a sign of the TRNC State, as well as a public amphitheatre, botanical garden, bicycle and walking paths”, the statement said accusing critics of the project of using it to attack President Ersin Tatar.

“From a financial point of view, the regular expenditures from the state’s coffers for the renovation of the Assembly of the Republic and the Presidency are not to be underestimated.

“The current physical condition of the Presidential building poses a serious risk to the safety of our employees and our citizens who enter the building from outside on a daily basis”, the statement said.

BRTK