Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on the international community to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), BRT reports.

Erdoğan, who was addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, described the Turkish Cypriot people as being oppressed because their state remains officially unrecognised.

He said the following:

“While Türkiye will defend its rights in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean until the end, it will never fall into the trap of those who follow a strategy of tension for the sake of their own political purposes.

“We expect Greece to put aside the politics of tension and provocation and to heed our calls for cooperation and solidarity.

“Those who pursue a show of force in the region, despite their political and military levels that are in no way on a par with our country, make themselves look nonsensical”.

“As Türkiye, we want all the issues in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean to be solved within the framework of good neighbourly relations and in conformity with international law”, President Erdoğan added.

Cyprus Problem

During his address, he referred to the Cyprus issue, calling on the international community to officially recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

“Together with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we have always shown goodwill and have displayed constructive efforts to reach a just, lasting and sustainable settlement to the Cyprus issue”, he noted.

“In fact, anyone who is willing to see the truth is aware that there are two distinct states and two distinct peoples on the Island today”, Erdoğan emphasised.

“The reaffirmation of the rights of equal sovereignty and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people is the key to a settlement on the Island.

“We hereby call on the international community to put an end to the oppression towards the Turkish Cypriots and to the efforts to isolate them from the world through embargoes, contrary to the principles of the United Nations, and to officially recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible”, President Erdoğan said.

BRT