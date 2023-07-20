Thursday, 20 July 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive today to officially open Ercan Airport’s new terminal building and new runway. This event also marks the 20 July Peace and Freedom Day, BRT reports.

The first landing on the new runway at Ercan Airport, where test flights were successfully completed, will be when President Erdogan lands.

Last flights from the old terminal today

The last flights are made from the old terminal today.

The last check-ins will be made at the existing terminal building, and the last passengers will depart.

Airport staff, who will perform their last shift in the existing building today, will also start work in the new terminal tomorrow morning.

Ercan will be closed to all flights between 19.15 on Wednesday and 07.00 Thursday (21 July) due to the move.

From 07:00 on 21 July, flights will start from the new terminal building.

The last flight at Ercan Airport will be Turkish Airlines flight 7749 Ercan-Sabiha Gökçen (Istanbul) at 18.45.

The first flight in the new terminal building will be the Ercan-Adana flight of Pegasus Airlines with flight number PGT1851 on July 21 at 07.40.

Thus, on the morning of July 21, arrival/departure flights will start from the new terminal building.

New Terminal and Runway

The new terminal area is 128,000 square metres. The parking area, which is 34,000 square metres at the current airport, is 85,000 square meters in the new terminal building.

The number of 26 check-in counters has been increased to 60 in the new terminal building, and the number of passport control points has doubled to 44. Baggage claim also increased from 3 to 5.

While the existing runway is 2,755 metres, the new runway built to the south of the existing runway is 3,000 metres long.

BRTK