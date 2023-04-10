Monday, 10 April 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit North Cyprus on April 18 for the opening of the new terminal building and runway at Ercan Airport, Kibris Postasi reports.

The opening of the new terminal building has been delayed over the years for a number of reasons.

However, the announcement that the terminal will open before the required technical equipment is installed has caused concern in the tourism sector and for civil aviation officials.

It was stated that opening the new terminal without the proper infrastructure and technical equipment will lead to delays and disruption for passengers.

Tourism agencies, hotels and airline companies also state that if the terminal is opened on April 18, they will face great operational risk.

Meanwhile, civil aviation officials have said that they would resign if there is pressure to open before they are ready in terms of technical preparedness and security.

Kibris Postasi