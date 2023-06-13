Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a one-day visit to the TRNC on Monday, BRT reports.

The recently re-elected Turkish president met with Prime Minister Ünal Üstel at an official ceremony held at the Presidency.

Üstel also had a meeting with Erdoğan.

He said: “The full support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the press conference with our President Ersin Tatar, from the two-state solution on Cyprus, to all the projects and new investments we have made in our country, has added to our country’s strength. In Mr. Erdogan’s speech, all the visions and projects we put forward on behalf of our country were supported. As the Prime Minister of the TRNC , I once again thank him on behalf of my people”.

Üstel said that the new terminal at Ercan airport will be opened on July 20, and confirmed that the project to bring electricity via a two-way undersea cable from Turkey will commence in a very short time and the foundations of the new 500-bed Nicosia Hospital will be laid. Üstel went on to mention road projects, social housing projects and water projects. He emphasised that Turkey’s support is an important step for a better future for the Turkish Cypriot people and the country.

Pointing out that extremely important issues were discussed in his meeting with Erdoğan, Üstel stated that it was a constructive, result-oriented and sincere meeting.

BRTK