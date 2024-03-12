Turgay Avcı, the President of YÖDAK (Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation and Coordination Council) and former YÖDAK member Professor Mehmet Hasgüler appeared in court today, Yeniduzen reports.

Both were arrested on Friday evening for allegedly accepting bribes, in connection with an investigation into staff at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KTSÜ) who were issuing fake diplomas and committing financial fraud.

Avcı, who was taken to the hospital in Nicosia on the night of his arrest due to feeling unwell, appeared for the first time in custody at Nicosia District Court. Avcı had been tried in absentia in a previous case. Both individuals had been remanded in custody for a period of three days.

Avcı and Hasgüler are accused of receiving a total of $14,000 in bribes from the General Secretary of KTSÜ, Serdal Gündüz, for expediting the approval of permission for the Medical Faculty of the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University from YÖDAK. It is alleged that Avcı received $10,000 in bribes, while Hasgüler received $4,000.

Hasgüler and Avcı are being tried on charges of “Embezzlement,” “Accepting Money in Exchange for Failure to Perform Duty,” “Acceptance of Money by a Public Official in Exchange for Favours,” and “Money Laundering.”

