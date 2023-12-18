President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel made a sudden and unexpected trip to Istanbul on Sunday, where they met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, Yeniduzen reports.

Also present at the meeting, which was closed to the press, was Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

No statement was made after the meeting, and it is not known whether Tatar and Üstel returned to the island.

The visit in question was very sudden. Normally, if the president or prime minister goes abroad, their duties must temporarily be transferred to another person. That act has to be published in the Official Gazette.

On this occasion there was no such publication in the Official Gazette.

