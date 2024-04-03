President ErsinTatar left the island to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on 5 April, BRTK reports.

The president made a press statement at Ercan Airport before his departure. Tatar said that he would convey to the UN Secretary General that there would be no turning back from the policy that has been in place with motherland Turkey for the last three years.

Tatar said that it is clear that there is no common ground between the two sides so far.

The president noted that he would discuss with the UN Secretary-General the isolations and embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people.

Tatar noted that the Cyprus issue has not been resolved for 60 years.

Tatar, before his meeting with Guterres, met with the leaders of the parties represented in parliament.

BRTK