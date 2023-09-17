Sunday, 17 September 2023

President Ersin Tatar has left North Cyprus to go to New York within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, Kibris Postasi.

Speaking at a press conference held at Ercan Airport, Tatar emphasised that the new policy continues as it is, and that official [Cyprus] negotiations will not start until the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC is confirmed, with the full support of the Motherland and guarantor country, the Republic of Turkey, and he had also expressed this in New York.

Tatar said, “It is not possible to find a solution to the Cyprus issue in a system where the authority of the TRNC is not respected. Yes, we are in favour of communication and dialogue. We are in serious search for a basis for consensus within the framework of the principles we have set, but the TRNC must be accepted as real. We will explain this on different platforms in New York. We will be there to share the rights and interests of our people with everyone”.

Tatar is being accompanied by Presidential Special Representative Ergün Olgun and Confidence Building Measures and Bilateral Technical Committees Coordinator Güneş Onar during his New York contacts.

President Tatar is expected to return to the island on September 25.

