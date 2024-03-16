President Ersin Tatar’s bodyguard Şerif Avcil who was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the sale of fake diplomas at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) appeared at Nicosia District Court today, Kibris Postasi reports.

Giving evidence in court, the police stated that the suspect would not give any explanation. Noting that Avcil did not have a diploma yet, the police stated that Avcil said that his phone was lost. Police stated that the suspect spent the night in the hospital and was discharged in the morning.

The police said that Avcil enrolled in a non-thesis master’s degree in business administration at KSTU, his fake grades were entered into the system without taking classes, and he came first in the department.

Stating that they are investigating whether Avcil’s diploma was put into circulation and whether he received a salary scale increase, the police said that Avcil was brought to court for the crime of “inciting to prepare a false document“.

The police stated that two statements were taken from the course teachers, and it was found that Avcil’s registration to the school was moved to February 2, 2022, making it appear that he had not completed the course.

The judge, who heard the testimonies, decided that Şerif Avcil would be detained for three days within the scope of the investigation and that the suspect would be reinterviewed.

Kibris Postasi