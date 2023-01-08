Sunday, 8 January 2023

Presidential Chief of Staff Cagin Zort announced on his social media account that he had recovered after a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik main road.

He said that his life flashed before his eyes as the accident took and that he was very grateful that his injuries were relatively minor given the severity of the collision. Mr Zort also thanked those who tried to get in touch with him to wish him well.

According to a police report, at around 16.45 on Saturday on the Kyrenia Değirmenlik mountain road a pickup truck heading towards Değirmenlik veered across the road at a left-hand bend near the Arapkoy junction. The vehicle collided with an oncoming car being driven by Cagin Zort.

Kibris Postasi, Facebook