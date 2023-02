Wednesday, 15 February 2023

A press conference was held this morning by the President of the Union of Chambers of Cyprus Turkish Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) Tunç Adanır, regarding the evaluation of building stock in North Cyprus and their ability to withstand earthquakes, Kibris Postasi reports.

Also participating were Gürkan Yağcıoğlu, President of the Chamber of Civil Engineers affiliated to KTMMOB, and Oğuz Vadilili, the President of the Chamber of Earth Science Engineers.

Kibris Postasi