Sunday 6 November 2022

The press was given an extensive tour of the new terminal building, apron and runway at Ercan airport BRT reported.

Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı, said that they were waiting for the delivery of technical equipment in order to be able to open the new airport.

Minister Arıklı and representatives from the Taşyapı Construction Company briefed the press on the latest stage reached in the new airport’s construction.

The physical construction of the new terminal building, apron and runway had been completed but that they were waiting for the delivery of technical equipment which had been hit by delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Arıklı said.

The new airport, which will be able to serve 10 million passengers annually, and built at a cost of 300 million euros, was the greatest investment made by the TRNC, to date, he said.

Arıklı also said that the intention was to inaugurate the new airport on November 15, as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC but said that the airport would only be fully functional once the equipment had arrived.

BRTK