Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The price of 10 kilogram bottled gas is to be reduced as of tomorrow, Kibris Postasi reported.

The 10 kilogram gas bottle which is currently sold for 255 TL, will be reduced by 13 TL to 242 TL as of tomorrow, the Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu announced.

In a press statement, Minister Amcaoğlu said, “I think we have relieved the citizens a little bit; of course, it is not enough, but I can assure everyone that we are trying to do our best”.

Kibris Postasi