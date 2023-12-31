State Electricity Authority (Kib-Tek) has announced a 6.78% increase in both single-rate and three-rate tariffs, effective from January 1st, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a statement issued by Kib-Tek, a 6.78% increase has been applied uniformly to all tariff types effective from December 1, 2023. The statement mentioned that the new tariff rates will be applicable from January 1, 2024. The announcement also clarified that there is no increase in the “poverty exemption” residential tariff and fixed fees.

This will be the fifth price increase in the space of one year.

The single rate tariff increase are as follows:

The temporary current fee per kilowatt-hour (kWh) increased from 7.7381 TL to 8.2627 TL.

Residential tariff for 0-250 kWh increased from 2.6963 TL to 2.8791 TL.

Residential tariff for 251-500 kWh increased from 5.5625 TL to 5.9396 TL.

Residential tariff for 501-750 kWh increased from 5.9810 TL to 6.3865 TL.

Residential tariff for 751-1000 kWh increased from 6.4831 TL to 6.9226 TL.

Residential tariff for over 1001 kWh increased from 7.7383 TL to 8.2629 TL.

Yeniduzen