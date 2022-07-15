Friday, 15 July 2022

The cost of fuel has been reduced and the new prices will come into effect on Saturday, 16 July, Kibris Postasi reported.

The price per litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol and 98 octane petrol have been reduced by 1.29 and 1.28 TL respectively.

The price per litre of 95 octane unleaded will be reduced from 24.86 TL to 23.59 TL.

The cost per litre of 98 octane unleaded will be reduced from 25.14 TL to 23.86 TL.

However, the price of Euro Diesel remains the same at 25.73 TL per litre.

Kibris Postasi