Friday, 18 November 2022

The price of some brands of cigarettes have been increased between 1 and 1 TL from today, Kibris Postasi reports.

The price of Parliament brand cigarettes has been increased from 29 TL to 31 TL per pack. The Marlboro brand has increased from 20 TL to 30 TL.

Heets brand electronic cigarette products have increased from 28 TL to 29 TL.

Kibris Postasi