Sunday, 16 April 2023

TRNC citizens are complaining about the constant price increases, unemployment, poor road safety and environmental damage, and inept government, Diyalog Gazetesi reports.

The newspaper interviewed some members of the public, who, in general, said that the state of the country was poor, and there were concerns for the future. The country is not governed well, morale is low and they are waiting for better days when life becomes more stable.

These are some of the responses given by a number of those who were interviewed.

Irmak Kanarya: “ I am not at all satisfied with the way the country is governed today. We have been experiencing a serious regression, especially in the last 3-4 years, in terms of both economic and freedom of thought. If I had the administration of the country today, my first action would be to have younger people in the administration and to be open to innovative ideas”.

Talat Fırıncıoğluları: “I don’t complain much about the way the country is governed, but there are some shortcomings. There are also unfinished and unfinished works in other fields, especially in transportation. I used to run behind the political party, but I saw that there is no action, I gave up everything and I am no longer interested in politics as I used to”.

Mustafa Birkaya: “ I am moderately satisfied with the management of the country. Nothing is perfect. There are many problems in the country today, and if I had the administration of the country, my first action would be to solve the problems in transportation. I would like to see someone who will carry the country to a better place and be more successful than the current administration”.

Ziya Öncü: “I am not at all satisfied with the current administration of the country. Everything is going crazy and there is no one to monitor it. If I had the administration of the country today, I would work hard to make a better living for the people. I wish that the politicians in this country have changed so far and that more fresh blood will be in the administration of the country”.

Taksim Karavezirler: “I am not satisfied with the management of the country. They have crashed the economy, destroyed justice, and the people who run the country are doing nothing but vacationing abroad and wasting money. If I had the management of the country today, I would work to strengthen the economy. Today, I want to see Tufan Erhürman and his team in the management of the country”.

For full article click here Diyalog Gazetesi