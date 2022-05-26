Thursday, 26 May 2022

The Secretary-General for the CTP Erdoğan Sorakın has said that a price would be paid for the deposing of Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu and the way in which the UBP coalition was formed for a third time, Yeniduzen reported.

Referring to the leader of the CTP Tufan Erhurman’s speech at the Assembly where he said that the coalition government had been formed illegally, Sorakın said:

“What is the reason for having Ünal Üstel [as prime minister], who received 8% of the votes in the 2020 congress, to form an “illegitimate” government? Is this the reflection of the will of the people on the government? What is not intervention? These people will not forget what happened and of course there will be a price for what you have done”.

Sorakin said the following;

“Mr. Tatar, in response to our chairman Tufan Erhürman’s speech at the Assembly dated April 24, tried to make a statement through the press office, but he again confused the straw with the straw.

“Mr. Tatar tried to argue in haste that the Üstel government was “legitimate” and represented the will, evaluated the CTP’s proposal to form a government as a “political coup”, as well as making some allegations about the 2005 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Mr. Tatar, it is very easy to talk nonsense and make some claims, but the main thing is to prove the claims made. We expect this. Secondly, your evaluation of the CTP’s proposal as a “political coup” is an indicator of how far you are from being loyal to the Constitution, democracy and the reflection of the will of the voters in the administration.

“Thirdly, Mr. Faiz Sucuoğlu, who was elected party leader with 60.7% of the votes at the National Unity Party [UBP] convention, participated in the elections on 23 January as the party chairman and succeeded in getting 24 deputies with 39.61% of the votes. What is the reason for the establishment of an “illegitimate” government by Ünal Üstel, who won 8% of the votes in the 2020 convention, not allowing the governments established by Faiz Sucuoğlu to function? Is this the reflection of the will of the people on the government? What is not intervention? These people will not forget what happened and of course there will be a price for what you have done”.

Yeniduzen