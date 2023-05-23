Tuesday, 23 May 2023

There will be a teachers’ strike in some primary schools on Wednesday, the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) has announced, BRTK reports.

In a statement issued by the union, the Ministry of Education was accused of bringing the Teachers’ Law Amendment Bill onto the agenda in order to create artificial agendas to cover up its own inadequacies and to deflect from the real issue which is education.

In the statement, which said, “One of our real education agendas is schools with high population density and crowded classrooms“.

In the statement, it was noted that in order to bring the real problems of the schools to the agenda, between 08:00 and 11:00 tomorrow, 13 schools with a high population density which have to provide education in crowded classrooms will go on strike.

List of Schools to be Closed on Wednesday

NICOSIA REGION

Gonyeli Primary School

Sht. Ertugrul Primary School

9 Eylül Primary School

Dr. Suat Günsel State Primary School

Sht. Yalcin Primary School

KYRENIA REGION

April 23 Primary School

Alsancak Primary School

Sht. Hasan Cafer Primary School

Karaoglanoglu Primary School

Mustafa Çağatay Primary School

FAMAGUSTA REGION

Alasya Primary School

Polatpasa Primary School

Sht. Huseyin Akil Primary School

BRTK