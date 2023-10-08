Sunday, 8 October 2023

Teams from the Highways Department attempted to dismantle the LED screen installed by the Kyrenia Municipality at the Dr. Fazılıl Küçük roundabout without notifying the municipality “by the order of Prime Minister Ünal Üstel“, Yeniduzen reported.

In a statement regarding this event, Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul said that the electronic billboard in question had been at the roundabout since September and that it had been used to promote the Kyrenia festival. No one had made a complaint for one month, but after the “#Utan ve Git” (Have Shame and Go) advertisement was published, someone was “offended“.

Stating that the Kyrenia Municipality police officers intervened immediately and stopped the illegal operation, Şenkul said that complaints were made to the Kyrenia Police Directorate. Şenkul said, “This is not a mountainside, the law binds not only the citizens but also those who govern the state. No one can damage property belonging to Kyrenia Municipality because of the personal opinion and request of the Prime Minister or someone else“.

Yeniduzen